BELMOND -- Dwight C. Wessels, 63, of Goodell, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Memorial services for Dwight Wessels will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with visitation following until 5:00 PM.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick's Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248

Celebrate
the life of: Dwight C. Wessels
