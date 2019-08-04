BELMOND -- Dwight C. Wessels, 63, of Goodell, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Memorial services for Dwight Wessels will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with visitation following until 5:00 PM.
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick's Lane South
Belmond, Iowa 50421
641-444-3248
