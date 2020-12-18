Duane Stecker
A private family funeral service for Duane Stecker, 62, of Algona, formerly of Titonka will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Good Hope Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Good Hope Lutheran Cemetery. Both the funeral and burial will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Exceptional Opportunities. Online condolences may be left at wwww.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
