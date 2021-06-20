Duane R. Leerar

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841