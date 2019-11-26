Duane E. Lackore
Forest City, Iowa – Duane E. Lackore, 93, of Forest City died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, November 27 , 2019 at the Forest City United Methodist Church in Forest City with Pastor Les Green and Pastor Doug Snyder officiating.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.
Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
