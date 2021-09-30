 Skip to main content
Duane D. Coe

Duane D. Coe

MASON CITY-Duane D. Coe, 82, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 PM Friday, October 1, 2021 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

