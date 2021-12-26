Duane Allen “Snookie” Book

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Masks are strongly suggested by the family if attending services. Services will be livestreamed on Schott Funeral Homes website www.schottfuneralhomes.com. Click on Duanes's photo to get to his obituary/tribute wall page and you will see the link for the video.