Duane Allan Moe

Forest City, IA - Duane Allan Moe, 79 of Forest City, IA passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, IA.

Funeral service will be 1:30 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S Clark Street, Forest City, IA 50436 with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM Tuesday at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450 and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com, 641-592-0221

Service information

Nov 26
Visitation
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Mittelstadt Funeral Home
902 East Main Street
Lake MIlls, IA 50450
Nov 27
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
1:30PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
246 S Clark Street
Forest City, IA 50436
