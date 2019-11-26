Duane Allan Moe
Forest City, IA - Duane Allan Moe, 79 of Forest City, IA passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, IA.
Funeral service will be 1:30 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S Clark Street, Forest City, IA 50436 with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM Tuesday at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450 and again one hour prior to the service at the church.
Inurnment will take place at a later date.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com, 641-592-0221
