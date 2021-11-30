Duane A. Engstler

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Rosary will begin at 4:45 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with visitation following until 7:00 PM. A Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 7:00 PM after the visitation. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.