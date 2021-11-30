 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duane A. Engstler

  • 0

Duane A. Engstler

BRITT-Duane A. Engstler, 90, of Britt passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Rosary will begin at 4:45 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with visitation following until 7:00 PM. A Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 7:00 PM after the visitation. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News