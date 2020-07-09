× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT DODGE, IOWA - Duane A. Burger, 85 of Fort Dodge, formerly of Britt, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Fort Dodge Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral service for Duane Burger will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Britt Evangelical Free Church, 810 2nd Avenue North West in Britt. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Duane Burger will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the church.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.

