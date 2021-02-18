Dr. Steven Peter Goetz

Mason City, IA - Dr. Steven Peter Goetz, 58 of Coralville, IA, formerly of Mason City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after a valiant 23-month battle with an aggressive Bladder Cancer, never once wavering in his faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.

There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial for friends and coworkers will be held at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. A Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning at the church in Mason City, where masks will be required.

A second Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends, followed by burial in the church cemetery will be held at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bowling Green, MO on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.