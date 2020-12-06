 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dr. Robert P. “Doc” Terry
0 comments

Dr. Robert P. “Doc” Terry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Robert P. “Doc” Terry

Clear Lake - Dr. Robert P. “Doc” Terry, 82, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, after a series of health issues.

Per Doc's wishes, his body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program for medical research. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News