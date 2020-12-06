Dr. Robert P. “Doc” Terry
Clear Lake - Dr. Robert P. “Doc” Terry, 82, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, after a series of health issues.
Per Doc's wishes, his body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program for medical research. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
