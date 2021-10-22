Dr. Karen P. Anderson
CLEAR LAKE-Dr. Karen P. Anderson, 52, of Clear Lake, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at St. Patricks' Catholic Church, 1001 9th Avenue South, Clear Lake, with Father Joshua Link, Celebrant.
Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, with a Scriptural Wake starting at 4:45 p.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, 50428. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
