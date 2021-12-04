 Skip to main content
Dr. James Albert Percival II

Dr. James Albert Percival II

MASON CITY-Dr. James Albert Percival II, 87, of Mason City, passed peacefully from this earthly life on December 1, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia Ave. The family encourages the use of masks and social distancing while at the service and visitation.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time on Tuesday. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of James Percival. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

