MASON CITY-Dr. James Albert Percival II, 87, of Mason City, passed peacefully from this earthly life on December 1, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia Ave. The family encourages the use of masks and social distancing while at the service and visitation.