Dr. James Albert Percival II
MASON CITY-Dr. James Albert Percival II, 87, of Mason City, passed peacefully from this earthly life on December 1, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia Ave. The family encourages the use of masks and social distancing while at the service and visitation.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time on Tuesday. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of James Percival. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.