Douglas P. Badker

Osage - Douglas Badker, age 72, of Osage, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date.

Champion - Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, (641)732-3706.

