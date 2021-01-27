Douglas E. Suntken
Douglas E. Suntken, 54, of Garner, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Perry, Iowa.
A public visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times. Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Doug's family.
