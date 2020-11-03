 Skip to main content
Douglas D. Thompson
Douglas D. Thompson

Douglas D. Thompson

Osage – Douglas Dean Thompson, 68, of Osage, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. A private grave side service will take place at Osage Cemetery on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

