Douglas D. Anderson
Douglas Dale Anderson, 61, of Nora Springs, formerly of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City.
A celebration of life will be held on October 18, 2020 from Noon until 4 pm at the VFW in Clear Lake.
Masks are optional. Social distancing is recommended if possible.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.