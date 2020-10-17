 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Douglas D. Anderson
0 comments

Douglas D. Anderson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Douglas D. Anderson

Douglas Dale Anderson, 61, of Nora Springs, formerly of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City.

A celebration of life will be held on October 18, 2020 from Noon until 4 pm at the VFW in Clear Lake.

Masks are optional. Social distancing is recommended if possible.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News