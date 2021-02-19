Doug Penning
Doug Penning, 68, of Buffalo Center, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, at Ramsey Reformed Church in rural Titonka. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel, Buffalo Center. The funeral and graveside services were live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook Page. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.