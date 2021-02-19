 Skip to main content
Doug Penning, 68, of Buffalo Center, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, at Ramsey Reformed Church in rural Titonka. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel, Buffalo Center. The funeral and graveside services were live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook Page. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com

