Doug J. Ransom

Clear Lake - Doug J. Ransom, 65 of Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, under the care of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice from the effects of chronic osteomyelitis.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Shared memories and condolences would be enjoyed by his mother and family in care of, June Ransom; 203 E. Lake St.; Ventura, IA 50482. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to an organization or cause of one's choice.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.