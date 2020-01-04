Dorothy Mae (Eisenhauer) Caltvedt
Dorothy Mae (Eisenhauer) Caltvedt

Dorothy Mae (Eisenhauer) Caltvedt

Buffalo Center - Dorothy Mae (Eisenhauer) Caltvedt, 87, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, surrounded by her family at Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home in Rochester, MN.

A funeral service for Dorothy will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1:30 PM at First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center. Her family will greet friends from noon Monday at the church until time of service. Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

