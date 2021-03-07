Dorothy M. (Jordanger) Burras
CLARION-Dorothy M. (Jordanger) Burras, 87, of Mason City, formerly of Clarion, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services for Dorothy Burras are private. Arrangements are under the direction of Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion.
In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, Dorothy's family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shriners Children's Hospital or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, and sent to their attention at Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 363, Clarion, Iowa, 50525.
Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa, 50525. 515-532-2233. www.ewingfh.com.
