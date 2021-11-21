MASON CITY-Dorothy M. Heinold, 90, of Mason City, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. A private funeral service will be held at the Grace Evangelical Free Church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave. Interment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Dorothy Heinold. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.