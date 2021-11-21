Dorothy M. Heinold
MASON CITY-Dorothy M. Heinold, 90, of Mason City, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. A private funeral service will be held at the Grace Evangelical Free Church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave. Interment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Dorothy Heinold. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
