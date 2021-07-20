 Skip to main content
Dorothy L. Nystel
Dorothy L. Nystel

Dorothy L. Nystel

NEW HAMPTON-Dorothy L. Nystel, age 67, of New Hampton, IA passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

A graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Crane Creek Cemetery and at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Mitchell, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.

