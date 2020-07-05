Dorothy L. Benge

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dorothy Lee Benge, 96, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. A private family burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.