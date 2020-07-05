Dorothy L. Benge
Dorothy Lee Benge, 96, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. A private family burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232.

