Dorothy June Schaefer
Dorothy June Schaefer, 81, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Country Meadow Place in Mason City.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Dorothy's family.
