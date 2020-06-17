Dorothy June Schaefer
Dorothy June Schaefer

Dorothy June Schaefer

Dorothy June Schaefer, 81, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Country Meadow Place in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Dorothy's family.

