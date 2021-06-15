OSAGE-Dorothy Jean Gerbig, age 86, of Osage, moved to Heaven on Sunday June 6, 2021, at 10:20pm in Osage, Iowa. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Osage Rehabilitation Center where she lived for the last 5 years.

Visitation, Funeral and Burial will on Saturday June 19, 2021. Visitation will be at 1pm and Funeral Services will be at 3pm. Both will be held at Champion Funeral Home in Osage. Father Ray Burkle will be officiating. Burial will be held in the Osage Public Cemetery immediately following the funeral. No luncheon provided.