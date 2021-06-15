 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Jean Gerbig
0 comments

Dorothy Jean Gerbig

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Jean Gerbig

OSAGE-Dorothy Jean Gerbig, age 86, of Osage, moved to Heaven on Sunday June 6, 2021, at 10:20pm in Osage, Iowa. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Osage Rehabilitation Center where she lived for the last 5 years.

Visitation, Funeral and Burial will on Saturday June 19, 2021. Visitation will be at 1pm and Funeral Services will be at 3pm. Both will be held at Champion Funeral Home in Osage. Father Ray Burkle will be officiating. Burial will be held in the Osage Public Cemetery immediately following the funeral. No luncheon provided.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News