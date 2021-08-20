PLYMOUTH-Dorothy Harman, of rural Plymouth, died Thursday, August 19, 2021 at her home.

A private family service will be held Sunday afternoon at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.

A public visitation will follow from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 22, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.