Dorothy Harman
PLYMOUTH-Dorothy Harman, of rural Plymouth, died Thursday, August 19, 2021 at her home.
A private family service will be held Sunday afternoon at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
A public visitation will follow from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 22, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.