Dorothy H. Stafford
MASON CITY - Dorothy H. Stafford, 92, of Mason City passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home.
Private family graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory. 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Stafford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
