Dorothy C. McCarthy

McIntire - Dorothy Catherine McCarthy, age 99, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home, in Stacyville, Iowa.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Oratory in Meyer, Iowa, with Father Raymond Burkle and Monsignor John Hemann officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meyer. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Oratory in Meyer, with a rosary at 4:15 p.m.

