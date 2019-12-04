Dorothy C. McCarthy
McIntire - Dorothy Catherine McCarthy, age 99, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home, in Stacyville, Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Oratory in Meyer, Iowa, with Father Raymond Burkle and Monsignor John Hemann officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meyer. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Oratory in Meyer, with a rosary at 4:15 p.m.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, (641)732-3706, www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.