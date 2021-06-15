 Skip to main content
Dorothy Ann Urbatsch
Dorothy Ann Urbatsch

Dorothy Ann Urbatsch

Dorothy Ann Urbatsch, 85, of Grafton, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Good Samaritan in St. Ansgar. A memorial service will be held on at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home in Northwood with Pastor Cory Allard officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

