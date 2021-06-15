Dorothy Ann Urbatsch
Dorothy Ann Urbatsch, 85, of Grafton, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Good Samaritan in St. Ansgar. A memorial service will be held on at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home in Northwood with Pastor Cory Allard officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home.
Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
