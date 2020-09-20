× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doris M. Johnson

Doris M. Johnson, 91, of Forest City died peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday.

Burial will be held in the Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.