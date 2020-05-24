Doris M. Grotewold
Doris M. Grotewold

LAKE MILLS -- Doris Marie Grotewold, 88 of Lake Mills, died Wednesday, May 20, at home under the care of MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Private family services will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church and burial will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lake Mills. Memorials to Asbury United Methodist Church, 107 E. Main St., Lake Mills, IA 50450. Online condolences at www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com; 641-592-0221.

