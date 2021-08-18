 Skip to main content
Doris (Limberg) Leuwerke
Doris (Limberg) Leuwerke, 91, of Britt went home to the Lord on August 16, 2021 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt with family at her side.

Funeral services Doris Leuwerke will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Britt Christian Reformed Church - At The Crossroads Ministries, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt, with Pastor Joel DeBoer officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Britt Christian Reformed Church – At The Crossroads Ministries and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA, 50423. 641-843-3839. www.ewingfh.com

