Doris J. (Sebert) Andersen

BELMOND-Doris J. (Sebert) Andersen, 86, of Belmond and formerly of Kanawha, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating. Burial will be in the Holmes Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday.

