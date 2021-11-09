Doris I. Baumann
MASON CITY-Doris I. Baumann, 89, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Faith Baptist Church, 1807 S Kentucky Ave. with Pastor Dave Callison officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Doris Baumann. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
