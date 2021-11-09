 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doris I. Baumann

  • 0

Doris I. Baumann

MASON CITY-Doris I. Baumann, 89, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Faith Baptist Church, 1807 S Kentucky Ave. with Pastor Dave Callison officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Doris Baumann. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How will the shipping crisis impact the holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News