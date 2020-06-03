Doris Enabnit, age 89, of rural Clear Lake, IA, died, February 13, 2020, at the Ascension via Christi Hospital, Manhattan, KS. A celebration of life memorial service will be held this Saturday, Jun 6, 2020, 10AM, at the Clear Lake Christian Church, 308 HWY 18 West. Pastor Drew Rietjens, will be officiating. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfunerahomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.