Doris Enabnit
Doris Enabnit, age 89, of rural Clear Lake, IA, died, February 13, 2020, at the Ascension via Christi Hospital, Manhattan, KS. A celebration of life memorial service will be held this Saturday, Jun 6, 2020, 10AM, at the Clear Lake Christian Church, 308 HWY 18 West. Pastor Drew Rietjens, will be officiating. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfunerahomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Enabnit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.