Doris Elaine Beer
Doris Elaine Beer, 88, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
Those in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during both the visitation and memorial service. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Church of the Living Word in Hampton with a visitation being held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Doris' family.
641-456-3232
