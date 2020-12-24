 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doris Elaine Beer
0 comments

Doris Elaine Beer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Doris Elaine Beer

Doris Elaine Beer, 88, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Those in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during both the visitation and memorial service. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Church of the Living Word in Hampton with a visitation being held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Doris' family.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

641-456-3232

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News