A funeral service for Doris Bertelsen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Erik Hoefer officiating. The family of Doris extends an invitation to anyone who would like to attend her visitation or funeral, but there will be limited seating. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines, thank you for your understanding. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Charles City.