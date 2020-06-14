Doris Bertelsen
Doris Bertelsen, 84, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.
A funeral service for Doris Bertelsen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Erik Hoefer officiating. The family of Doris extends an invitation to anyone who would like to attend her visitation or funeral, but there will be limited seating. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines, thank you for your understanding. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Charles City.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Wednesday.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Service information
9:30AM-11:00AM
1205 South Main Street
Charles City , IA 50616
11:00AM
1205 South Main Street
Charles City , IA 50616
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.