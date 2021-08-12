 Skip to main content
Doris B. Bartek
Doris B. Bartek

Doris B. Bartek

Doris B. Bartek, 81, of Mason City formerly from Britt, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City.

Graveside service for Doris Bartek will be Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Hallsville Cemetery in Hallsville, Texas.

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA, 50423. 641-843-3839. www.ewingfh.com

