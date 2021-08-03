 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doris Adria (Moore) Adams
0 comments

Doris Adria (Moore) Adams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Doris Adria (Moore) Adams

Doris Adria (Moore) Adams passed away on December 3, 2020 from COVID. It was not safe at that time to be together so a Celebration of Life will be held on August 8, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Church hall (elevator available) in Riceville from 1:00 to 4:00. A prayer and sharing memories will be at 2:00. Please join us in celebrating her dedication to family, faith, friends and community.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News