Doris Adria (Moore) Adams passed away on December 3, 2020 from COVID. It was not safe at that time to be together so a Celebration of Life will be held on August 8, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Church hall (elevator available) in Riceville from 1:00 to 4:00. A prayer and sharing memories will be at 2:00. Please join us in celebrating her dedication to family, faith, friends and community.