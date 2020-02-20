Doris A. Enabnit
Clear lake, IA - Doris A. Enabnit, 89, of Clear Lake, IA, died, February 13, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan, KS. Memorial services will be held later this year. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, is handling arrangements. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com, 641-444-4474.

