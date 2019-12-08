{{featured_button_text}}

OSAGE --- Dorine “Suzi” Thurnau, 90, of Osage, died Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center-ER in Osage. A Celebration of Life will 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage, with Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. Visitation is 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the church narthex. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Orchard Cemetery.Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706, is in charge of arrangements; www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

