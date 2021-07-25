Dora M. Schrage

MARBLE ROCK-Funeral Services for Dora M. Schrage, 84, of Marble Rock will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Walter F. Bohl Community Center in Marble Rock with Rev. Robert A. Scheurer of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Marble Rock, officiating. Burial will be in the Westside Cemetery, Marble Rock.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Community Center in Marble Rock.

Dora passed away on July 22, 2021 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell.

Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 7, Marble Rock, Iowa 50653.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 423 Bradford St. Marble Rock. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com