Dora M. Schrage
MARBLE ROCK-Funeral Services for Dora M. Schrage, 84, of Marble Rock will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Walter F. Bohl Community Center in Marble Rock with Rev. Robert A. Scheurer of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Marble Rock, officiating. Burial will be in the Westside Cemetery, Marble Rock.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Community Center in Marble Rock.
Dora passed away on July 22, 2021 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell.
Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 7, Marble Rock, Iowa 50653.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 423 Bradford St. Marble Rock. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.