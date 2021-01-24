 Skip to main content
Dora M. Bruesewitz
Dora M. Bruesewitz

Dora M. Bruesewitz

Osage-Dora Mae Bruesewitz, age 90, of Osage, died Monday January 18, 2021 at her residence.

Private Family Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Osage Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Odeen officiating.

