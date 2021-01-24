Dora M. Bruesewitz
Osage-Dora Mae Bruesewitz, age 90, of Osage, died Monday January 18, 2021 at her residence.
Private Family Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Osage Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Odeen officiating.
Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706
