Donna Rae Simpson
Donna Rae Simpson

Donna Rae Simpson

CLEAR LAKE-Donna Rae Simpson, 78, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Sheffield Care Center.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, Iowa.

Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com

