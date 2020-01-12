Donna R. Bertelsen
MASON CITY -- Donna R. Bertelsen, 82, of Mason City, died Friday, Jan. 10, at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania, with Pastor Jane Harris of St. Peter Lutheran Church-Rockwell officiating; burial in Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Memorials to the Donna Bertelsen Memorial Fund in care of the family. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

