Donna O. Brekken
LAKE MILLS - Donna O. Brekken, 86 of Lake Mills, IA passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 105 E 3rd Street, Scarville, IA 50473, with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
You have free articles remaining.
Burial will take place at North Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in rural Leland, IA.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com
641-592-0221
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.