Donna O. Brekken

LAKE MILLS - Donna O. Brekken, 86 of Lake Mills, IA passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 105 E 3rd Street, Scarville, IA 50473, with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will take place at North Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in rural Leland, IA.

www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

