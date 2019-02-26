Try 1 month for 99¢

Donna Maye Klemme

MAPLE GROVE, MN - Donna Maye Klemme, 90, formerly of Mason City, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at her home in Maple Grove, MN, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City with Rev. Steve Hansen officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery with reception to follow at the church. Flowers or a remembrance gift may be brought to Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA 50401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

