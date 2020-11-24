Donna May Kolbet

Donna May Kolbet, age 83, of Osage, Iowa formerly of Alta Vista, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage. Donna May was born March 15, 1937 in Iowa City, IA.

Visitation was held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family and sent to Sheila Moritz, 527 Kirkwood Ave, Osage, IA 50461.

A private funeral service was held at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma, IA on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Burial was at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Alta Vista, IA.