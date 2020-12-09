MASON CITY – Donna M. Cline, 79, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Inurnment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com