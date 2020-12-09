 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donna M. Cline
0 comments

Donna M. Cline

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donna M. Cline

MASON CITY – Donna M. Cline, 79, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Inurnment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory,

641-423-0924. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News